'If Potter finds the right XI Chelsea could potentially go on a run'

Former Premier League defender Steve Brown believes Chelsea could still go on a run and finish in the top four if Graham Potter can get a settled side that gels.

The Blues had seven players under the age of 24 in their starting XI last weekend and Brown said Potter will need his more experienced players to step up.

He told BBC Radio London's Far Post podcast: "It takes time. That is the only thing. It’s not that you can’t get it, it just takes a bit of time.

"I’ve never really had six or seven 22 or 23-year-olds around me in a dressing room so it’s hard for me to pass on any experience I’ve had. They are fearless in some respects, but whatever team he picks, they have got to show some character.

"Because that is not an easy club to play for in front of a packed house every week when things are not going well. It will need the more experienced players to keep all those younger players in check because you can get buried really quickly under pressure when you play for Chelsea.

"Recruitment is massive, man management is massive, especially when you have a Graham Potter-sized squad. I have never seen or heard of anything like what he is having to manage. It’s a tough job for him but I don’t feel too sorry for him.

"If he does find the right XI and it gels and clicks, they are the one that could potentially go on a run."

