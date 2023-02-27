Rangers looked 'devoid of ideas' at Hampden - McCann

Former Rangers winger Neil McCann believes the Ibrox side have to improve in forward areas if they are to close the gap to rivals Celtic.

Michael Beale's side lost the Viaplay Cup final 2-1 to their Glasgow neighbours on Sunday, and trail them by nine points in the Scottish Premiership.

"Outside Kent hitting the post, I know they upped their application and tempo, they looked sluggish", McCann said, on the BBC's Scottish football podcast.

"They looked a bit devoid of ideas. Although they had pressure, they didn’t look a real threat, and that’s a part of their game they need to improve if they’re going to get closer to Celtic.

"Celtic always test the goalkeeper - Allan McGregor had three or four good stops in the game; Joe Hart didn’t. Some players didn’t step up and show their levels for Rangers, and that’s a disappointment."