Team news: West Ham v Sevilla
West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen will miss the second leg of the Europa League last-16 tie with Sevilla due to a heel injury.
The 25-year-old has not featured since the Hammers were beaten by Liverpool at Anfield earlier this month.
David Moyes could also be without striker Michail Antonio and left-back Aaron Cresswell.
The pair did light training away from the rest of the squad this week after both players were substituted in the win over Aston Villa on Sunday.