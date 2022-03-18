Leicester v Brentford: What does the form show?

Leicester have won four of their past five league games against Brentford (D1), a run which stretches back to 1953. The Foxes had only won three of their previous 16 against the Bees (D7 L6).

Brentford have only ever lost one of their 10 away league games against Leicester (W4 D5), though this is their first such visit since a goalless draw in September 1992.

The Foxes have won each of their past five Premier League games against promoted sides, including all three this season. They’ve never won six consecutive top-flight games against promoted sides before.