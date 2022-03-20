Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Confirmed team news
- Published
Nottingham Forest make one change from their win over QPR in the Championship in midweek with Joe Lolley starting in place of injured defender Scott McKenna.
The hosts are also without first-choice defenders Steve Cook and Max Lowe because of ankle and groin injuries respectively.
Nottingham Forest XI: Horvath, Worrall, Figueiredo, Lolley, Spence, Yates, Garner, Colback, Zinckernagel, Johnson, Davis.
Subs: Mbe Soh, Bong, Laryea, Surridge, Mighten, Cafu, Xande Silva, Ojeda, Samba
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes seven changes to the side that beat Arsenal in the Premier League in midweek.
First-choice keeper Alisson does start at the City Ground but Trent Alexander-Arnold is missing through injury while Andrew Robertson and Sadio Mane also miss out.
Joel Matip, Thiago, Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz all drop to the bench.
Konstantinos Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott and Roberto Firmino all start.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Keita, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Jota, Firmino.
Subs: Thiago, Adrian, Henderson, Jones, Minamino, Diaz, Origi, Matip, Beck.