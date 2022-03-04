Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Norwich host Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Canaries boss:

Brandon Williams and Max Aarons have both returned to training and are available while Ozan Kabak "has put himself forward" to train today.

That leaves Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele as the only players still out.

Smith says he has decided who will start in goal on Saturday, but wouldn't say who.

On if Brentford is a must-win game, Smith said: "It’s a must-not-lose but we are running out of games".

The Canaries boss describes Cristoph Zimmermann as "a leader, something the squad needs more of. He played really well for his first start since Bournemouth".

He said Brentford "are a strong squad and they’ve proven that this season".

Smith added: “Everyone is so pleased to see Christian (Eriksen) back playing football."

Follow Friday's news conferences and Premier League build-up