'Frantic, emotional, magic'

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch speaking to BBC Sport after Sunday's win over Norwich: "Obviously there's a lot of emotions in the game. I'd heard a lot about the magic of Elland Road and we felt that today. The crowd were fantastic and the performance brought them into the game.

"We played well and deserved it today. Some of our chances in the first half, we could have finished the game off earlier. We have to fight for everything. It will make us stronger and we will keep pushing.

"It was very frantic. The goal against us is avoidable. Most of the work we're doing is about video analysis and going through walkthroughs. We need more time together but this was a step in the right direction. On another day I think we're going to win this game more completely.

"Both teams invested everything they had because they knew how important the points were. It makes this league different to any other. I'm trying to enjoy the process but also push my team to get better.

"Patrick Bamford's fine it's just the pace of the game was so frenetic I didn't feel he could go more. I think he delivered a really good first half performance for us.

"I take it was a strong performance and we showed more what we want the game to look like. It will take more time still. We still have lots of work to do. I want to be positive with the lads and keep feeding them with the right information but we need to stick together and keep fighting until the end."