Newcastle striker Callum Wilson admits John McGinn produced some "brilliant banter" after Aston Villa's commanding win at the weekend.

Last week, Wilson said on The Footballer's Football Podcast "the fire brigade was in town" to put out their hosts' hot streak at Villa Park.

Unfortunately for him, Villa ran out 3-0 victors with McGinn cheekily responding after the game: "It looks like the fire brigade were on strike."

"It was unbelievable banter," said Wilson. "I was thinking of messaging him to say that.

"But we didn't turn up and we were exposed. We weren't at 100 per cent and if you are not at that level in this league, then you get punished.

"We were thoroughly disappointed and it is not something we will take lightly."

Despite his frustration, Wilson was able to praise Unai Emery's side, a team Newcastle beat 4-0 earlier in the season.

"I like to give credit where it's due and Villa played very well," he said. "I was surprised because it was worlds' apart from when we played them before.

"It was a bad day at the office for us - they were good on the day but we were not."

