Goodwin on crucial win, relief at Tannadice and upcoming winnable games

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has been addressing the press ahead of his side's trip to Fir Park to take on Motherwell on Saturday.

Here's the key points from his media conference:

He says the "crucial" win against Hibernian has "given the whole place a lift".

Result brought "a sense of relief" after seeing the Saturday results of teams around them.

Goodwin added, "there is another couple of teams maybe looking over their shoulders now and getting a little bit nervy which is great".