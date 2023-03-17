Former Chelsea and Fulham goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has defended Aaron Ramsdale after the Arsenal stopper was beaten by a sensational 46-yard strike in their defeat by Sporting in the Europa League.

Pedro Goncalves flighted a stunning lob over the England goalkeeper to level the tie and ultimately force a penalty shootout, won by the Portuguese side.

Schwarzer told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast the quality of the goal was undeniable.

"Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say 'that was world class,'" he said.

"Ramsdale does play a higher line but that's very much in check with the modern goalkeeper. He wants to command the area between his 18-yard box and the defence.

"I don't think he was overly far of his line - it was just all about the execution. And he was so close to making the vital save as well."

The game also offered a first Arsenal appearance since November for Gabriel Jesus, who got a useful 45 minutes of action before being withdrawn at half-time.

Understandably, the Brazil forward looked a bit rusty as he continued his rehabilitation from injury.

"He clearly looks like a player that has been out as he is still trying to find his rhythm," conceded Schwarzer. "But he had moments where he looked sharp and came into the game."

