Ross County defender George Harmon says their victory at Livingston earlier this season gives them confidence for Saturday's clash in West Lothian.

Owura Edwards' goal earned Malky Mackay's side a 1-0 win at the Tony Macaroni arena in October, and Harmon is looking for a repeat performance as County look to bid to their relegation worries.

“The lads are raring to go," he said. "That’ll be in the back of our minds, knowing that we’ve done it already this season.

"We’d like the games to come thick and fast to keep the momentum going, but it’s been a normal week for us, working hard in training and doing our analysis on Livi.

"Both teams have changed in some ways, so we’ll do the analysis we’ve done and hopefully take the three points.”