A﻿lex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

Luke Shaw’s new contract is an indicator that planning is already well underway for next season. With that in mind, it’s approaching decision time on Jadon Sancho.

The Englishman looked revitalised as he returned from a multi-month hiatus to a rapturous Old Trafford ovation on 1 February.

Since then, he’s started five times and scored just two goals in 12 games.

Erik ten Hag has attempted to fit Sancho in by deploying him in attacking midfield as well as on the wing.

Aged 23, he has plenty of time to grow into the player United were confident they were signing for £73m in 2021.

But doubts about whether he is the style of player that can thrive under Ten Hag are rife.

And with United likely needing to raise funds to back the next stage of his project this summer, in line with FFP limitations, Sancho poses as a sellable asset.

Ten Hag would undoubtedly prefer to keep Sancho within his ranks. He needs a top-class squad, rather than just an XI, after all.

But there are multiple areas in need of instant attention to propel United to the next level, and it’s not going to come cheap.