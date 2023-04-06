MacDonald opens up on 'bombshell' bowel cancer diagnosis

Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald says his bowel cancer diagnosis was a "bombshell" as he urged anyone experiencing symptoms to get themselves checked.

MacDonald, 30, has successfully completed treatment and made a full recovery after discovering at age 26 he had the disease.

MacDonald launched his own charity foundation in 2020 and has now teamed up with Clan Cancer Support as he continues to raise awareness of the disease, especially to people under 30.

“I never thought as a 26-year-old professional footballer I would have been diagnosed with bowel cancer," he told the Aberdeen website.

"It was a bombshell. That just goes to show that it can happen to anyone. It can affect people of all ages.

“I would say to anyone with symptoms, get checked as soon as possible. If I had left it any later my journey would not have been as simple.

"It would not have been just two operations without any chemotherapy or radiotherapy. Quite simply, I might not be here, so my message would be go and get checked as soon as possible.”

The centre-back has impressed since his deadline-day move to Pittodrie from Swindon and is enjoying life on and off the pitch.

“I am really enjoying living in Aberdeen," he added. "Switching off mentally from training and games is important because it is so intense when you are involved in it.

"I’m lucky I have got my partner’s and my dogs up here. I have been lost in Balmedie dunes about six times whilst taking the dogs for a walk!

“It is a great dressing room. There are some great characters in there. Jonny Hayes is a great lad. I came in the other morning and Joe Lewis was shaving his hair off! It is not always the case where you come into the dressing room that there are no bad eggs."