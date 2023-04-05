'I always look over my shoulder' - Callum Davidson

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has admitted he is always worried when it comes to preserving the club's Scottish Premiership status.

A home defeat to Aberdeen last time out leaves the Saints ninth in the Premiership, with eight games still to play.

And while they are eight points above Ross County in 11th, who they host this weekend, Davidson is taking nothing for granted.

"[I] always look over my shoulder. It is one thing you have to do," he said.

"We have no given right to be in this league; we have to work extremely hard every game to do it.

"That is basically the bottom line. If we do that I believe we will win, I do believe we will win games of football, I think we have got the quality there , we have got the players there to win games, but if that application is not there then it will be a struggle towards the end of the season.

"A couple of wins takes us up to 38 points. I don’t think any team has been in the bottom two with that so a couple of wins [keeps us up], but I would like more than that."