D﻿avid Michael, My Old Man Said, external

Aston Villa’s recent managerial turnaround hasn’t exactly helped the seasonal budgeting for cohesive squad-building.

Steven Gerrard’s appointment meant that last year’s January spending was an advance on the summer in order to meet the new manager’s demands.

At the beginning of this season, the club hadn’t planned on spending big in January, and another mid-season managerial arrival has not deterred them from that plan.

When I met chief executive Christian Purslow at a fan consultation event last week, the message was that, despite Villa being three points off the European places, the club wasn't being run on a week-to-week basis. This means, in essence, they are not signing players specifically to take advantage of ay current league situation.

The bigger picture is Villa have been assembling a decent team in recent windows, part of the reason no doubt that Unai Emery accepted the manager’s job.

He is laying on top of existing foundations, rather than overseeing a root-and-branch rebuild, and he himself recently admitted they would only buy players to improve the first XI, or at least the matchday squad.

Therefore, it would be no surprise if Alex Moreno and Jhon Duran were the extent of Villa’s business this window.

That said, while avoiding any direct references to possible transfers, Purslow did state that Emery didn’t take the job to just finish mid-table with Villa.

The feeling is, though, any further incomings this window would be a case of opportunity knocking in the final hours rather than any desperate late moves.