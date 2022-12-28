Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield echoed the sentiment of manager Michael Beale by backing Steven Davis to return from a knee injury that has ended his season.

The Northern Ireland veteran, who turns 38 next week, will undergo surgery in January.

"We're all devastated for him," said Arfield. "Hopefully we can get him back as soon as possible. It's all about us getting round him and keeping his spirits high.

"He can affect the game in different ways, watching it in a different way high in the stand and seeing things, with his experience.

"He's a key figure on and off the pitch and we wish him well with his recovery.

"You need to keep these people in this football club for as long as possible. So many times he's come up with big performances. He's a figure that everybody looks up to. He'll have a big say in the club going forward, I'm sure."

Arfield, who joined Rangers in 2018 and whose one-year contract extension expires at the end of the season, hopes to remain at Ibrox to see a possible Davis return, but accepts he may have to wait to discover if there is an offer to do so.

Looking ahead to the visit of Motherwell on Wednesday evening, the 34-year-old, is keen to make it a fourth win on the trot for Beale.

"Momentum is possibly the greatest thing you can have as a team," he said.

"We've got a tough game again. Against Ross County it was a bit of a stop-start performance but there were elements [showing] where we want to go, keeping the ball, 5-10 passes and trying to move it faster."