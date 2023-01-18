Kevin De Bruyne is back in training and in contention to play in the game. The midfielder sat out of training yesterday.

John Stones and Ruben Dias are back and "in contention".

He chose not to reflect on the derby defeat to Manchester United, or the VAR decision for the Bruno Fernandes goal saying: "It's over, it's in the past. It's not going to change anything."

After back-to-back defeats Guardiola says the "mentality of this group of players is not in question".

Guardiola says he's "never been relaxed" about a title race. "Even when eight points in front I was not relaxed," said the City boss. "It is better to lead by eight points. You can drop points and still be there. When you are eight points behind you can't drop points."

He did question the fluidity of his side in recent games. "We have struggled in the last two games," he added.

Finally on the game with Spurs, Guardiola said: "It's not about [overturning to the defeat to] United. Not about the table. Spurs have been tough for all the years [I have been here]."