Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira: "It feels like a win because we are happy not to lose the game. It was important for us to perform well collectively and get something. It was really difficult against a good side. It was important not to concede a second goal and to build momentum. When you put that together, we started to build belief and we were rewarded at the end with Michael's free-kick.

"He's been trying that a lot but today he had his belief and his confidence. It was an impressive free-kick, especially after the hard work he put in on the field. It was also good because the team deserved to take something from the game today.

"When you look at the performances against Manchester United and Chelsea who are on a different level and playing to win the title, we competed against them. If we can keep that mentality and discipline, I think we will do well.

"It's been really challenging but we always look a bit deeper than the result. Our performances have been positive at times and that is how we want to build. The process is long and when it's taking time you sometimes have ups and downs. It's important for me and the club to control our emotions because it will be a really long process."