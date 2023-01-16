'Attitude and commitment couldn't be faulted' - Your views

We asked you for your thoughts following Aberdeen's defeat in the League Cup semi-final to Rangers.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Campbell: Thought the boys played very well. Shinnie making a significant improvement to the midfield and we look far more solid playing a back four. Stewart had no need to go into that tackle and cost the team any chance of winning the game. Serious consideration needs to be given to him being replaced as captain.

Gary: That was a tough one to take. Apart from the first 10 minutes, I thought the boys did well and deserved to be 1-0 up. Unfortunately the tackle was a red and you knew we would be up against it. However, the boys kept going to the end and all the Aberdeen fans should be proud of their performance. Hopefully three points against Hearts on Wednesday.

Dennis: One rush of blood to the head with only minutes to go, not a good example from the captain. Experience in midfield is better, sorely missing in defence. Next couple of games will determine if this was just a one-off performance.

Niall: After a slow start the Dons delivered a gutsy performance to the end. However, the match will be remembered for the one moment of madness that swung the momentum in Rangers' favour. To be fair, the attitude and commitment of the squad could not be faulted and this performance should help give the Dons a much needed sense of belief going forward.

Donald: Anthony Stewart cannot continue as Aberdeen captain after this performance! He let his team down very badly, he isn’t true captain material! Shinnie needs to be signed up on a permanent deal and made club captain ASAP. Then Goodwin needs to sort out the defence, with urgency!

Callum: First half we were outstanding, defended well and got the goal on the counter. Second half we let Rangers have the ball too much and it cost us with the goal with a bit of luck for them. A captain of a team is supposed to lead by example and Stewart didn’t in the end. It cost us a place in the final.

Graeme: I was at Hampden, we gave it our best shot. Unfortunately, a very rash decision cost Aberdeen the game. Anthony Stewart knows what he has done, I have said all along he is not Captain material. High time the armband was handed to McCrorie or Shinnie (if he signs permanently). We need to sign an experienced centre half urgently, the fans were brilliant.

Fred: Great team effort until our captain was truly rash. I would make Mr Shinnie captain and try to sell on most of the crop of lower league players brought in during the summer. The Hearts game is now vital or our season may go badly wrong.