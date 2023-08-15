'Fans can ask no more' of much-improved Killie

Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

I was delighted when Derek McInnes was appointed the new Killie manager in January 2022.

He had had a long spell at Aberdeen and it was noticeable that they declined as soon as he left. His Aberdeen teams were always well organised, disciplined and incredibly hard to play against and they were Killie's "bogey team" for a long time.

I expected that he would build the same type of team when he arrived at the Theatre of Pies but we have been largely underwhelming even though he led us to the Championship title.

We just about survived last season and I lost confidence in the manager due to constant tinkering of both formation and personnel.

However he is winning me over once again if the opening two league games are anything to go by. The biggest compliment I can give is that it looks a bit like the teams we watched under Steve Clarke.

We look a very solid unit with every player knowing their role and giving their all for the jersey, fans can ask no more. The manager has stated a number nine will be incoming shortly so with that extra cutting edge we may just be in for a decent season.