We asked you to tell us which player from your club's squad of 20 years ago (the 2003-04 season) would improve the current team.

Here's a selection of your replies:

Tony: Would have to be Alan Shearer for me, he would score for fun in this current team. I also think a fully-fit Kieron Dyer would make an impact.

John: One player stands out as a great miss - Gary Speed. Never fully appreciated until he was not playing.

Cliff: Most will say Shearer but I’m going for defence and Jonathan Woodgate. Great defender who only got better with age. Top-drawer player to help keep clean sheets and protect Nick Pope. Even though we had the best defence last season, a few less conceded and we could have been going for the title. Those early-season draws turned into wins.

Chris: Shearer and Speed are the obvious ones, but I'd have Craig Bellamy. Would make real difference to our forward line, like he did then.

Jake: Shearer playing our current style would be devastating. We need a good winger so Laurent Robert would not go amiss either.