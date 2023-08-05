New Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is delighted to make the switch to Stamford Bridge and ready to hit the ground running for new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The 25-year-old has penned a seven-year deal in west London and told the Blues website, external he is ready for the challenge.

"Chelsea was the best choice I could possibly pick," he said. "Amazing training ground, impressive facilities and Stamford Bridge is one of my favourite grounds to play at with the history it has and the legend it has created.

"I want to be part of that."

Sanchez is the latest new face at Cobham as Pochettino continues his squad overhaul and the former Brighton keeper credits the manager as a key reason for his switch.

"It is an amazing opportunity to work with a coach at his level," Sanchez said. "Look at what he has done at his past clubs, what he brings here and the family ambience around the players.

"That will suit me really well. I want to contribute well to the club and for him."