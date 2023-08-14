Callum McGregor has heaped praise on his new teammates who showed "resilience" after they came through a "battling" encounter at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen put Celtic under pressure in the first half especially but the Premiership champions came out 3-1 victors to make it two wins from two.

Polish centre-back Maik Nawrocki appeared in his first away game in Scottish football while fellow summer signing Odin Thiago Holm and Yang Hyun-jun made positive contributions off the bench, the latter setting up Matt O’Riley’s late goal.

“I thought Rocki was outstanding in the game and then the other boys coming on, they were excellent as well," the Celtic captain said.

“It’s always tough here, 20-25 minutes to go and you’ve got to come on and be part of the team, be part of the group and show your personality, show your mentality. And I thought it was excellent from the three of them.

“When you cross the line, you have to be together, especially in a Celtic team. Everyone is trying to beat you and you have to have that sort of siege mentality. To see that two games into the season is outstanding.

“When you have a new season and a new start, five or six players have joined you, it starts to have a new group feeling. So to come here, it’s a massive win and it’s one you tick off.

“It builds resilience, it builds confidence and the football does get slicker. There were still some really good moments in that game and, make no mistake, we battled well.”