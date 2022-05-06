Jess Anderson, BBC Sport

Despite Brendan Rodgers' admission that he did not know what the Europa Conference League was earlier in the season, Leicester's run in the competition has provided a welcome distraction in an otherwise underwhelming season, where they sit 11th in the Premier League and are without a win in their past four games.

But now their chance of reaching a first European final is over, and the likelihood of securing any form of European football next season seems slim, this campaign feels a far cry from last season, when they won the FA Cup and finished fifth in the league.

Roma would have been happy to come away from Leicester with the scores level, and the second leg was a better tactical showing from Mourinho against his former coaching protege Rodgers.

Leicester were passive in the first half and did not manage a shot on target as Jamie Vardy looked isolated up front, and Rodgers saw fit to introduce a strike partner, Kelechi Iheanacho, at half-time.

The Foxes looked brighter in the second period but still failed to create any clear-cut opportunities as Roma were happy to run down the clock.

Leicester's next three league games come against the Premier League's bottom three in Everton, Watford and Norwich City, so Rodgers will hope his side can salvage a bright finish from a flat season.