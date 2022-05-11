Transfer news: Gunners' Tielemans pursuit depends on Champions League

Arsenal are one of the clubs being linked with Leicester City's 25-year-old Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, but their hopes of signing him depend on whether they can finish in the Premier League top four and secure a Champions League place. (Standard), external

Bayern Munich's 26-year-old former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry is on a shortlist of Gunners summer targets. (Ekrem Konour), external

Elsewhere, Sevilla could sign Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe, 26, in the summer, with the Ivory Coast international valued at about £25m. (Super Desporte, via Mirror), external

AC Milan are interested in Arsenal and France defender William Saliba, who is on loan at Marseille. (Mirror), external

Gunners midfielder Mohamed Elneny has agreed a deal in principle with Turkish side Galatasaray. (Fanatik - in Turkish), external

