Lawro's predictions: Burnley v Newcastle

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Burnley started playing with freedom when they sacked Sean Dyche and they won a few games that way.

The way they were playing was the way you can when there is no expectation or pressure on your shoulders, but it was a different story once they gave themselves a chance of staying up.

It was no surprise to see them tighten up again recently, because teams always revert to type. The Clarets are determined - which helped them get a point against Aston Villa on Thursday - but they have gone back to how they were playing previously, which is with an element of fear.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have done a lot of hard work since the turn of the year and had some excellent results.

I'd be surprised if they left Turf Moor empty-handed... so the final relegation place could be in the balance until the very last kick of the campaign.

