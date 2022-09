The biggest win in Kilmarnock's history was achieved just shy of 126 years ago this week.

Saltcoats Victoria were defeated 13-2 in a Scottish Qualifying Cup second-round tie on 12 September 1896 - a drubbing that has stood the test of time.

Kilmarnock built on that win by reaching the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup proper that season, with their run ending in a 4-3 defeat to Dumbarton.