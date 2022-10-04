'County need settled line-up to kickstart revival'

P﻿eter Mackay, Ross County fan

With just one victory in eight matches to open the campaign, the table is far from ideal for the Staggies - despite being in a much more positive situation than this point than last season.

Malky Mackay’s starting XI's have been far from settled - excluding the backline.

In eight matches we have played the same midfield trio just twice. That astounding stat raises the age old question of 'Does Mackay know his best XI?'.

The sheer amount of chopping and changing throughout the midfield and attack would answer that.

A more settled line-up could go a long way to kickstarting a resurgence of form - much like last season.

Yes, having a big squad gives the freedom to alter the team according to who the opponent is, but weekly wholesale changes and unpredictable line-ups are appearing to burden the Staggies.