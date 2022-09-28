Kilmarnock’s Derek McInnes managed 27 times in this fixture in the Scottish Premiership against Killie when he was Aberdeen manager, losing just once (W22 D4).

Aberdeen have been beaten in just one of their last five top-flight matches against newly-promoted sides (W3 D1), losing 2-0 to Hearts in March 2022.

Kilmarnock have won just one of their opening seven league matches this season (D1 L5), while no side have lost more games in the division.