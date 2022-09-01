Maitland-Niles joins Southampton on loan
Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined Southampton on a season-long loan.
The 25-year-old came through the Arsenal academy and has made 132 appearances for the Gunners.
He spent the second half of last season on loan with Roma and has also had loan spells with Ipswich and West Brom.
All the best this season, Ainsley 👊— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 1, 2022
