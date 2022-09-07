Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes his side have the chance to kickstart their Champions League campaign against Shakhtar Donestsk next week after the opening 3-0 loss to Real Madrid. (Express), external

Postecoglou vows to repay Celtic's fans for their support following Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League defeat by Real Madrid. (Sun), external

Real's Toni Kroos praises the "spectacular atmosphere" at Celtic Park. (Sun), external

Aberdeen forward Bojan Miovski was spotted in the Real Madrid end at Celtic Park on Tuesday. (Herald - subscription required), external