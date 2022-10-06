Crystal Palace: Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak, external

I agree, but not that it is the fault of Palace.

Bamford joined from Chelsea on a season-long loan in July 2015. This was his fourth loan spell from his parent club, but his first in the Premier League. He had a good pre-season behind him after arriving but he returned to Stamford Bridge just a few months later after Bamford himself - not Chelsea, not Palace - terminated the loan spell, which probably tells you everything you need to know about his time in south London.

He really did not show any signs that he would be a prolific striker in the Premier League - or Championship, come to that - and it became clear he did not show enough in training to encourage Alan Pardew to trust him with starts in the top flight ahead of the likes of Connor Wickham, Emmanuel Adebayor, Marouane Chamakh, Dwight Gayle and Frazier Campbell, who all played more games than Bamford.

If you ask Palace fans, I am sure most will agree we were glad to see the back of him. He really did not impress in any of his nine appearances for the club. Some loans just don't work out - and this was one of them.

Leeds: Jess Furness, Her Game Too, external

Patrick Bamford is a quality striker and we've definitely missed him at Leeds throughout his unfortunate injury problems.

Last year, I was ecstatic when he made the England squad as he deserved it so much after his performances under Marcelo Bielsa.

It does make you think though whether he would have received his international call-up sooner if his former clubs had given him more playing time and therefore would now be a regular for the Three Lions.

I think so. The experience he would have received back then would have been invaluable. Fate works in mysterious ways though, and I can't help but think that if Bamford did have regular playing time for Crystal Palace back in 2015, he may not have even ended up at Elland Road.

At least I can say that Bamford got his call-up whilst banging them in for fun in a Leeds shirt.

