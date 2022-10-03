M﻿ike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

W﻿hen you think back to 90 minutes before kick-off, there was a nervousness around Etihad Stadium. Behind the scenes, we'd heard reports that Rodri wasn't in the team after picking up an injury. A man pivotal to Manchester City's midfield.

W﻿ithin 90 seconds it was evident - in the nicest way possible - he wasn't going to be missed. Three blocked shots in the penalty area had relaxed the Blues' supporters, unnerved Manchester United and set the precedent for an afternoon of sheer domination by the hosts.

U﻿nited couldn't lay a glove on City for the first 45 minutes. They were torn to shreds.

E﻿rling Haaland will undoubtedly grab the headlines, and Phil Foden too - why not? It's 50 years since a City player last scored a hat-trick in a Manchester derby and then two come along at once. But it was a thorough team performance.

J﻿ack Grealish - much singled out over the past 14 months - and Bernardo Silva were exemplary. Ilkay Gundogan - silky. You'd think Manuel Akanji had played under Pep Guardiola for four seasons, not four games.

I﻿t was as good as it gets for Manchester City. The atmosphere was amazing for 75 minutes. When Guardiola rang the changes it took the momentum out the game, but no-one was going to blame him for doing so. United's two goals flattened the mood a little, until the full-time whistle.