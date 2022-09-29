D﻿an Burn believes Newcastle's performances have been worthy of more points so far this season.

The Magpies have only won one Premier League game but have only been beaten once.

Burn told BBC Radio Newcastle that the number of draws has been frustrating.

He said: "Obviously we’ve made big leaps from where we were last season. Performance-wise we have warranted more points than what we've got now. It's frustrating.

"I wish we did have more points but if you look at it purely performance-wise we have done really well and maybe Bournemouth was the first game that slipped below our usual standards. We've used the international break to make little adjustments and hopefully can get three points against Fulham.

"We’ve changed the way we play a little bit this season. Last season it was more important to get points that we needed to get over the line. You've seen evolution in the way we wanted to play and try to have more possession of the ball.

"There is a real feel-good atmosphere around, not even for the players and the staff, but for the city as a whole. It is a really good time to be a Newcastle fan."