Gordon delivers his 30th Scotland clean sheet

Hearts keeper Craig Gordon won his 71st cap in Scotland's resounding 3-0 win over Ukraine on Wednesday - after doubts he wouldn't make the game as his partner is due to give birth.

Gordon took his place in goals and achieved his 30th Scotland clean sheet as Steve Clarke's men moved top of their Nations League group in style.

T﻿he 39-year-old is Scotland's seventh most capped player and now just one appearance shy of joining Tom Boyd in sixth.

Gordon's f﻿ellow Jambos Nathaniel Atkinson and Cameron Devlin hope to be in international action on Thursday, with both players named on Australia's bench for the friendly with New Zealand (11:00 BST).