Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Just a month ago, there was both confusion and concern around Southampton’s goalkeeping department, but diligent moves early in the summer transfer market has settled those who may have been worrying.

With Fraser Forster and Harry Lewis allowed to leave for new challenges, Alex McCarthy given a somewhat quiet contract extension, and Willy Caballero also offered a new deal, the starting spot was waiting to be filled.

Just a week after Southampton’s retained list was announced, they confirmed the capture of Gavin Bazunu, who spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Portsmouth.

Keeping 16 clean sheets in 44 appearances, the 20-year-old talent rejected the chance to stay at Manchester City, banished his links to the blue side of Hampshire and became an immediate favourite at his new club – all without kicking a ball.

Although some have slight reservations about his experience at the domestic level, with his only previous playing time coming in League One, such a drastic jump up the leagues has been done before.

Brighton's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez had a rather uninspiring campaign on loan at Rochdale during the 2019-20 season, but bust on to the scene the next, pushing mainstay Mat Ryan out of the door in the process.

Now capped by Spain, the shotstopper has been instrumental in the Seagulls' rise from 16th to 9th in the Premier League table since his introduction, keeping 21 clean sheets in 64 appearances.