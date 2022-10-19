Motherwell will welcome forward Connor Shields back from suspension for the League Cup quarter-final after being "down to the bare bones" against Rangers on Sunday.

Hammell will make late decisions on whether to involve midfielder Blair Spittal, winger Joe Efford, defender Ricki Lamie and forward Louis Moult.

For Celtic, Jota is progressing and is training again but will not be ready to face Motherwell, so Postecoglou is set to choose from the same squad that faced Hibs.

The Portugal winger and Scotland midfielder David Turnbull will be assessed for the weekend.