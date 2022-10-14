Premiership manager spotlight: Robbie Neilson

It's been a difficult few weeks for Hearts amid defeats by Kilmarnock in the League Cup, Rangers in the Premiership and Fiorentina twice in the Europa Conference League.

The most recent of those was Thursday's 5-1 thumping in Florence.

Hearts are not alone in their struggles in Europe for Scottish clubs this season and Fiorentina appear to be a class above the third-tier European competition, but confidence among the Tynecastle squad will have taken a hit.

That said, Robbie Neilson's side showed character to come back from two down to secure a league draw in Kilmarnock last Sunday - a reminder to themselves and others of what they are capable.

The next task for Neilson is rousing his side for Sunday's trip to face Aberdeen. These two teams have designs on finishing third this season and getting anything at Pittodrie would be a boon for the Edinburgh side.

