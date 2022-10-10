H﻿andballs - some given - some not, provided us with plenty to talk about over the weekend.

West Ham scored two goals which Fulham fans would argue should have been given as handball. So why weren’t the decisions given?

MOTD2 presenter Mark Chapman pointed to "some quite astonishing decisions in this game."

Let’s start with Gianluca Scamacca's goal which was checked by VAR - pictured above - for a possible handball by the striker, only for the goal to be given.

"We have been advised that the reason this was given was because there was not conclusive proof that the ball had touched Scamacca's hand," Chapman said.

On the decision, Dion Dublin said: "If you look at the replay you can see the revolution of the ball has changed. We are talking just the slightest of touches. He knows it's touched his hand and is thinking 'I've got away with one here'."