Cooper is delighted to have his future sorted after signing a new contract: “Obviously it’s good that there’s clarity to my contract situation as it puts an end to those questions. I love it here. My real focus now is about winning a football match as we are obviously on a poor run of form.”

He is grateful for the ongoing support of the Forest fans: “One thing we are really grateful for is their support. We know they are with us and it will be a fantastic atmosphere on Monday night. That motivates me and the players to be hungrier and have more desire to turn things around.”

He wants to use the difficult results to spur his team on: “I’ve told the players this is an unbelievable opportunity to show how good we are and how good we can be. Obviously there is scrutiny on us now and we’ve got to do better.”

On opponents Aston Villa: “They are full of really good players – excellent in midfield and attack. I have a lot of respect for Steven [Gerrard], the career path he has taken and I know him fairly well as well. He’s got a team that is hungry and wants to do well."