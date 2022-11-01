On this day, a Hibs hero was born
53 years ago today, former Hibs defender and 1991 League Cup winner, Willie Miller was born.
Miller made 244 league appearances for the Hibees during his eight years with the club, scoring two goals along the way.
He played in the League Cup final in 1991 when Alex Miller's Hibs defeated Dunfermline Athletic 2-0.
Miller was also a part of the losing side in the 1993 edition of the competition when Rangers ran out 2-1 winners.
After leaving Hibs in 1998, he played for Dundee, Wrexham (on loan), Raith Rovers and Cowdenbeath.