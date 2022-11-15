Mark Jardine, Misery Hunters podcast, external

The progress in performance and expectation overseen by Stephen Robinson since the end of last season can be neatly summed up by this past weekend's draw with stuttering Rangers.

For the second time at home this season, St Mirren let an Old Firm side tire themselves out with possession but little production in open play while capitalising on their own chance when it arrived.

Save for the combination of a tired challenge from Marcus Fraser and the watchful eye of Andrew Dallas at the VAR controls, Paisley's pubs would have been toasting consecutive victories over Mother Glasgow's sides.

The Saints have had a season thus far, in cliched fashion, of two halves.

Startling home form, for the first time in the post-Love Street era, has accounted for 18 of the 21 points accumulated. Had Nicky Clark's 97th minute Rivaldo-like heroics been prevented last Wednesday, that total might look even sweeter.

Unfortunately, this increase in home consistency has dovetailed with struggles in all but one fixture on the road. In tandem, the Saints are left within four points of both third and ninth place as they reach the World Cup break.

In short, there is much to be cheery about. However, a failure to improve on the road will only increase the pressure to continue defying odds at the SMISA Stadium.

Top player: Mark O'Hara. In the face of much competition, not least from Qatar-bound Keanu Baccus, O'Hara's immediate impact in Paisley has been rewarded with the captain's armband.

A thumping top-corner finish in last week's St Johnstone draw deserved the winning-goal status that it was ultimately denied.

Most disappointing player: Eamonn Brophy. For all of his obvious qualities, Brophy's race looks like it could be run in terms of making a lasting impact in Paisley.

Far from being his own doing, his poor fortune with injuries has coincided with the resurgence of Curtis Main in partnership with Jonah Ayunga and the rapid ascent of Alex Greive.

Lying fourth in the striking depth chart is unlikely to provide Brophy with the platform to turn this around any time soon.

Manager Performance: 8/10. For all the Saints' woes in Edinburgh, Perth, Glasgow and Dingwall, Robinson's delivery of the highest top-flight points total, at this stage, in a couple of generations more than justifies the plaudits coming his way.

The narrowing odds linking him with vacancies such as Northern Ireland and Luton Town are no coincidence.

Predicted league finish: Fifth. Fortune favours the bold. Many optimistic Buddies will be renewing their passports in time for next Summer's Conference League qualifiers.