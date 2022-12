Aston Villa were beaten 1-0 by Villarreal in a friendly at Villa Park on Thursday.

Emery named a strong XI against his former side, with World Cup trio Matty Cash, Leander Dendoncker and Jan Bednarek also returning to the bench.

Villa came close with Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia both hitting the post, while Ollie Watkins had a goal ruled out for offside.

The game was decided by Etienne Capoue, who fired past Filip Marschall on 78 minutes.