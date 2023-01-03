Aston Villa v Wolves: Head-to-head stats

Aston Villa haven't won any of their last six Premier League home games against Wolves (D3 L3), alternating between a draw and a defeat each time (lost 3-2 last season).

Wolves did the league double over Aston Villa last season, last winning three in a row against them between April 1957 and December 1960 (a run of 7).

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui and Aston Villa’s Unai Emery have already faced once this season in La Liga, with Villarreal drawing 1-1 with Sevilla in September. It’s the first time ever that two managers have faced in both the Premier League and La Liga in the same season.