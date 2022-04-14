Chelsea talking point: ‘We’ve got the best manager in the world’

Jeremy Vine, BBC Radio 2

I’m sitting here wondering how it is that I can’t be that heartbroken to be out of the Champions League. I think the thing is I saw the most incredible game of football when we played Real Madrid in Madrid – I am so proud of the team.

In the home game, we had an absolute shocker, we had a Mendy mistake, we had a mugging by Benzema but we went out on the pitch in Madrid without any fear. Every single player gave a 110% and what was amazing, and what I think I’m taking away from this is that we have the best manager in the world right now.

Thomas Tuchel. His vigour and his crazed, incredibly energetic touchline performance, almost manic, it just carried us. Every single player was brilliant. I’m now worried that all our players are going to be sold because they don’t want to work for a sanctioned club and they’ve all looked so good on the pitch.

If you want a textbook way of going out of the European Cup when you’re the title-holders with a calling card that says: “We’ll be back”, that was it. Well done team, I’m so proud of you.

I thought we had it in the bag but you can never write Real Madrid off.

