Patrick Vieira's side take on Chelsea in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday.

The Eagles will be without Conor Gallagher because the midfielder in unable to play against his parent club Chelsea.

Gallagher has scored eight goals and contributed five assists in 31 games across all competitions this season during an impressive loan spell at Selhurst Park.

So who should take his place in the Palace line-up at Wembley?

It's time to pick your Palace team to take on Chelsea