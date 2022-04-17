West Ham v Burnley: Confirmed team news

West Ham have made three changes from the side that lost at Brentford in their last Premier League outing.

Pablo Fornals and Vladimir Coufal drop to the bench and are replaced in the starting XI by Ben Johnson and Nikola Vlasic.

Kurt Zouma also remains sidelined after missing the Hammers' midweek victory at Lyon in the Europa League through injury, with Issa Diop taking his place in the heart of defence.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Cresswell, Dawson, Diop, Johnson, Rice, Lanzini, Vlasic, Bowen, Soucek, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Coufal, Yarmolenko, Fornals, Noble, Benrahma, Fredericks, Masuaku, Kral