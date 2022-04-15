Guardiola on unfinished business, no regrets and facing Liverpool again

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • On injuries, he said: “We will see tomorrow about Kevin de Bruyne and Kyle Walker. Ruben Dias trained today and we will see about him”.

  • He said he needs to think about whether Zak Steffen will start again: "We will discuss with the physio, of course in the FA Cup I play Zack but we will see."

  • Guardiola said he has some unfinished business with the FA Cup but has no regrets: "I would have loved to reach five finals. This would have been my dream. But I have no regrets."

  • He added: "The FA Cup is so prestigious, sometimes more prestigious than the Premier League."

  • He was asked if it is still possible for himself and Jurgen Klopp to surprise each other: "Me and Klopp do not play so we can't surprise anyone. The surprise is not the managers, it is with the players."

  • Guardiola said he won't waste his time talking about the fixture schedule because "it isn’t going to change". He added: "It happened because we are fighting for all the titles. If we are not fighting for all the titles we have long weeks. And that is good news, I say that with a big smile".

  • On the decision to train at Millwall, Guardiola said: "It is exhausting to travel from Manchester to London. The people in the club tried to find somewhere near the ground. This is why we used Millwall."