Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Che Adams’ starring role in Southampton’s comeback victory over Leicester shows the striker is an indispensable member of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s squad.

With rumours circulating about his future before his double at King Power Stadium, such claims about his exit should now be silenced.

A unique attacker in the Saints' forward ranks, the Scotland international showed he can hold up the ball from direct plays and bring others into play, as well as score.

In his first three seasons with the club, many correctly questioned his finishing ability inside the box, but his impact against the Foxes was encouraging.

Slamming in his first two shots – both first-time efforts – the 26-year-old could have had a second-half hat-trick, only to strike the post late on.

With many fans expecting another striker to be added to the forward roster, they must complement Adams, rather than replace him.

The former Birmingham City man is defined by his confidence. With Manchester United and Chelsea on the horizon, his match-winning display could not have come at a better time.