Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag cancelled a planned day off for his players yesterday.

In addition to calling them in for additional training in the wake of their 4-0 humiliation at Brentford, in 30 degree heat, he made them run the combined 13.8km they were outrun by their hosts on Saturday.

With Liverpool due at Old Trafford on Monday, Ten Hag needs to get a grip of the situation quickly to prevent it spiralling completely out of control.

Talks are continuing with Juventus' controversial French midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The club has played down suggestions their stance is changing around Cristiano Ronaldo but it does appear the situation is reaching a head.

Ronaldo wants to leave - and on Saturday at Brentford made a half-hearted attempt to acknowledge the fans present before heading to the tunnel.

His barely concealed disdain has alarmed United officials, who believe Ronaldo's attitude will not help Ten Hag revive the club after their alarming start to the season, which leaves them bottom of the Premier League.

Rather than United cancelling Ronaldo's contract, it remains to be seen whether his long-time adviser Jorge Mendes can manage to put together a deal acceptable to all parties that will see the 37-year-old leave Old Trafford before the transfer window closes on 1 September.